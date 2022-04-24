WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results – Montgomery, AL 04.23.22: Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins

Results from WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event from the Garrett Coliseum in Montgomery, Alabama. Results courtesy of WrestlingBodyslam.com.

* Riddle defeated The Miz

* Veer defeated R-Truth

* Theory defeated Finn Balor to retain the WWE United States Title

* The KO Show featuring Ezekiel

* Cody Rhodes defeated Seth Rollins

* The Street Profits defeated Alpha Academy

* Bobby Lashley defeated Omos via DQ

* Bianca Belair defeated Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan to retain the RAW Women’s Title