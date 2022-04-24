wrestling / News
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results – Montgomery, AL 04.23.22: Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins
Results from WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event from the Garrett Coliseum in Montgomery, Alabama. Results courtesy of WrestlingBodyslam.com.
* Riddle defeated The Miz
* Veer defeated R-Truth
* Theory defeated Finn Balor to retain the WWE United States Title
* The KO Show featuring Ezekiel
* Cody Rhodes defeated Seth Rollins
* The Street Profits defeated Alpha Academy
* Bobby Lashley defeated Omos via DQ
* Bianca Belair defeated Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan to retain the RAW Women’s Title
Awesome match @BiancaBelairWWE and @YaOnlyLivvOnce #WWEMontgomery pic.twitter.com/gOUvRq3CN2
— rtdc (@rtdc31) April 24, 2022
Finish from Bianca vs.Becky vs. Liv #WWEMontgomery #WWE #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/tfxMQ58Kyn
— Edwin 🇨🇴 (@edwinc1017) April 24, 2022
#wwemontgomery @YaOnlyLivvOnce is everything ♥️ pic.twitter.com/8GgspP6kiG
— woody boyd (@pineapplecakes) April 24, 2022
This is why he’s the best 😎 thank you @CodyRhodes @WWE #WWEMontgomery pic.twitter.com/X19N9D08jW
— JonJon (@jonnybon_) April 24, 2022
Awesome seeing @IAmEliasWWE Ezekiel at #WWEMontgomery pic.twitter.com/gklS66UOOo
— rtdc (@rtdc31) April 24, 2022
Seth was in a match tonight vs Cody. #WWEMontgomery
credit to rightful owner ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ekWTR4MwAB
— 𝖼𝖾𝗅𝗂♡ (@BigTimeGoat) April 24, 2022
Thank you for a phenomenal match @WWERollins 🔥🔥 and HUGE “Welcome Back” to @CodyRhodes #WWEMontgomery pic.twitter.com/UNEzdey0sJ
— Dave+ (@xMLG_Drizzy) April 24, 2022
Showtime! First match Stallion Riddle vs The Miz 🔥🔥🔥🔥 #WWEMontgomery pic.twitter.com/PjbyuINSf9
— J.B. #SportsTalkJB (@young_ent_) April 24, 2022
