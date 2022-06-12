WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results From Missouri: Raw Women’s Championship Match, More

WWE held a Saturday Night’s Main Event live show on last night in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, with Bianca Belair and more in action. You can see the full results from the show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:

* The Street Profits defeated Alpha Academy

* Veer Mahaan defeated Robert Roode

* Ezekiel defeated Ciampa

* Rey Mysterio & Dominik Mysterio defeated The Miz & Theory

* Street Fight: Bobby Lashley defeated MVP & Omos

* Alexa Bliss defeated Nikki A.S.H.

* Riddle defeated Seth Rollins

* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair (c) defeated Becky Lynch and Asuka