WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results 7.16.22: Riddle Battles Seth Rollins, More
WWE held a live event on Saturday night in Tallahassee, Florida featuring Riddle vs. Seth Rollins in a street match and more. You can see the full results from the house show below, per Cagematch.net:
* Ezekiel & The Street Profits defeat Alpha Academy & Theory
* Veer Mahaan defeats Cedric Alexander
* AJ Styles defeats Ciampa
* WWE RAW Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair defeats Carmella
* Omos (w/MVP) defeats R-Truth
* Alexa Bliss defeats Doudrop
* The Mysterios defeat The Judgment Day
Video Clip from #WWETallahassee
🎥: Alexia Howell/Facebook pic.twitter.com/rnafTXWjyV
— 𝘋𝘢𝘮𝘪𝘢𝘯 𝘗𝘳𝘪𝘦𝘴𝘵 𝘍𝘢𝘯𝘴𝘪𝘵𝘦 (@DamianFansite_) July 17, 2022
* Street Fight: Riddle defeats Seth Rollins
Seth vs Riddle Street Fight at #WWETallahassee #SethRollins #SFNR #ROLLINSFOREVER #TeamRollins
🎥: 1031thewolftallahassee | Instagram pic.twitter.com/aYdQ08Ahkv
— SRFans Media (@SRFansMedia) July 17, 2022
