WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results 7.16.22: Riddle Battles Seth Rollins, More

WWE held a live event on Saturday night in Tallahassee, Florida featuring Riddle vs. Seth Rollins in a street match and more. You can see the full results from the house show below, per Cagematch.net:

* Ezekiel & The Street Profits defeat Alpha Academy & Theory

* Veer Mahaan defeats Cedric Alexander

* AJ Styles defeats Ciampa

* WWE RAW Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair defeats Carmella

* Omos (w/MVP) defeats R-Truth

* Alexa Bliss defeats Doudrop

* The Mysterios defeat The Judgment Day

* Street Fight: Riddle defeats Seth Rollins