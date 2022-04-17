WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results 4.16.22: Roman Reigns Battles Drew McIntyre, More

WWE held their first Saturday Night’s Main Event house show on Saturday night in Erie, Pennsylvania with Roman Reigns taking on Drew McIntyre in the main event. You can see the full results from the show below, per PWInsider

* WWE United States Championship Match: Finn Balor defeated Theory

* WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair defeated Aliyah

* AJ Styles defeated Damian Priest via DQ

* WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos defeated The New Day and Sheamus & Ridge Holland

* Cody Rhodes defeated Seth Rollins

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Ricochet defeated Sami Zayn.

* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair defeated Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch

* Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns defeated Drew McIntyre