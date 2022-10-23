WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results: Seth Rollins Defends US Title, More

WWE held a Saturday Night’s Main Event-branded live event last night in Dayton, Ohio with a US Title Fatal Four-Way main event and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:

* Alexa Bliss & Bianca Belair defeated Dakota Kai & Bayley

* Omos defeated R-Truth. Braun Strowman came out after the match and chased Omos away.

* Raquel Rodriguez defeated Shayna Baszler

* WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos defeated Kevin Owens & Johnny Gargano

* SmackDown Women’s Championship Extreme Rules Match: Ronda Rousey defeated Liv Morgan

* The Brawling Brutes defeated Imperium

* Drew McIntyre defeated Karrion Kross

* WWE United States Championship Match: Seth Rollins defeated Bobby Lashley, Matt Riddle, & The Miz