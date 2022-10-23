wrestling / News
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results: Seth Rollins Defends US Title, More
WWE held a Saturday Night’s Main Event-branded live event last night in Dayton, Ohio with a US Title Fatal Four-Way main event and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:
* Alexa Bliss & Bianca Belair defeated Dakota Kai & Bayley
* Omos defeated R-Truth. Braun Strowman came out after the match and chased Omos away.
* Raquel Rodriguez defeated Shayna Baszler
* WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos defeated Kevin Owens & Johnny Gargano
* SmackDown Women’s Championship Extreme Rules Match: Ronda Rousey defeated Liv Morgan
* The Brawling Brutes defeated Imperium
* Drew McIntyre defeated Karrion Kross
* WWE United States Championship Match: Seth Rollins defeated Bobby Lashley, Matt Riddle, & The Miz
THE USOS vs JOHNNY GARGANO y KEVIN OWENS #WWEDayton pic.twitter.com/RCeyMtZsU2
— WefLucha (@WefLucha) October 23, 2022
In case anyone was wondering, @YaOnlyLivvOnce is still ✨EXTREME✨#WatchHer #WWEDayton
📸: @Pattywhack16 pic.twitter.com/6sx5vR2Zip
— maddie (@_heyitsmads) October 23, 2022
The KOD from @BiancaBelairWWE #WWEDayton pic.twitter.com/MXsbcvXm2t
— The Deity Known As Boomhauer (@Boomhauer117) October 22, 2022