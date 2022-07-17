WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results 7.16.22: Usos Defend Tag Titles, More

WWE held a live event on Saturday night in Fort Myers, Florida with the Tag Team Titles on the line and more. You can see the full results from the house show below, courtesy of Cagematch.net:

* Madcap Moss defeats Humberto

* Drew Gulak defeats Happy Corbin

* Aliyah, Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez defeat Lacey Evans, Natalya & Shayna Baszler

* Street Fight: Drew McIntyre defeats Ridge Holland

* Shanky defeats Jinder Mahal

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther (w/ Ludwig Kaiser) defeats Ricochet

* WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos defeat The New Day