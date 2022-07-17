wrestling / News
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results 7.16.22: Usos Defend Tag Titles, More
WWE held a live event on Saturday night in Fort Myers, Florida with the Tag Team Titles on the line and more. You can see the full results from the house show below, courtesy of Cagematch.net:
* Madcap Moss defeats Humberto
* Drew Gulak defeats Happy Corbin
* Aliyah, Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez defeat Lacey Evans, Natalya & Shayna Baszler
Post-match promo! 🎤 #SmackDown Women’s Champion @YaOnlyLivvOnce addressed the crowd inside @HertzArena_ following a successful 6️⃣ Woman Tag Team match with her partners @WWE_Aliyah and @RaquelWWE alongside. 💙✨💙✨💙✨#WWEFtMyers 👊🏻 pic.twitter.com/n2jH70tbXX
— Zachary Adams (@zadams01) July 17, 2022
* Street Fight: Drew McIntyre defeats Ridge Holland
WE GOT TABLES *AND* A CLAYMORE!!! 🥳@DMcIntyreWWE def. @RidgeWWE (with @WWESheamus and @PeteDunneYxB) in a Fort Myers Street Fight. 🗡🏴🗡🏴🗡🏴#WWEFtMyers 👊🏻 pic.twitter.com/KixkcUsuqV
— Zachary Adams (@zadams01) July 17, 2022
* Shanky defeats Jinder Mahal
* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther (w/ Ludwig Kaiser) defeats Ricochet
“GOONTAR!” 🗣🗣🗣 @Gunther_AUT (c) def. @KingRicochet for @WWE Intercontinental Championship. 🇦🇹🔵🇦🇹🔵#WWEFtMyers 👊🏻 pic.twitter.com/BsCdTXQSAZ
— Zachary Adams (@zadams01) July 17, 2022
* WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos defeat The New Day
