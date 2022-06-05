WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results 6.4.22: The Usos Face The New Day, More

WWE held its Saturday Night’s Main Event live event last night from Champaign, Illinois with the Usos defending their titles against The New Day and more. You can see the full results below, per PWInsider:

* Liv Morgan def. Rhea Ripley

* Veer def. Robert Roode

* Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Ronda Rousey def. Natalya

* Theory was a guest on Miz TV to set up a match with The Mysterios

* The Mysterios def. Theory and The Miz

* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair def. Becky Lynch and Asuka

* WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos def. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods by pinning Woods after a 3D when Sami Zayn ran down to cause a distraction.

* Drew McIntyre def. Sami Zayn and Seth Rollins.