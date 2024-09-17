– WWE and NBC today announced the return of Saturday Night’s Main Event. Saturday Night’s Main Event will return to NBC and air in primetime on Saturday, December 14. Tickets for the event go on sale on Friday, September 20. The show will air live on BC at 8:00 pm EST and will be simulcast on Peacock. The return of Saturday Night’s Main Event will be held at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Long Island, New York, where the very first edition of the event was held. Here’s the full announcement:

WWE’S ICONIC SATURDAY NIGHT’S MAIN EVENT RETURNS TO NBC ON DECEMBER 14 IN PRIMETIME

Tickets for Saturday Night’s Main Event Go On Sale This Friday, September 20 at 10 a.m. ET Via Ticketmaster.com

Presale for Saturday Night’s Main Event Tickets Begins This Thursday, September 19 at 10 a.m. ET

Fans Can Register Now to Receive an Exclusive Presale Offer by Visiting https://www.wwe.com/saturday-nights-main-event-presale-registration-dec2024

September 17, 2024 – WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), and NBC announce the return of the iconic Saturday Night’s Main Event, which will air live on Saturday, December 14 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and simulcast on Peacock. The special will be held at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Long Island, N.Y., the site of the first-ever Saturday Night’s Main Event.

This marks the first primetime special, which will air quarterly on NBC and Peacock, as part of WWE’s new, five-year domestic media rights partnership with NBCUniversal, which officially kicked off last Friday with SmackDown on USA Network.

Additionally, official Saturday Night’s Main Event Priority Passes are available now through exclusive partner On Location, offering fans premium seating, hospitality events with Superstar appearances, exclusive photo opportunities, and more. To buy now or learn more about Saturday Night’s Main Event Priority Passes, please visit https://onlocationexp.com/mainevent.

Saturday Night’s Main Event originally premiered on NBC in May of 1985.

Peacock is the live streaming home of WWE in the U.S., with upcoming premium live events such as Bad Blood, NXT Halloween Havoc and Crown Jewel, in addition to WWE shows like Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal, American Nightmare: Becoming Cody Rhodes and WWE Evil.