WWE News: Original Plans For WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, Roman Reigns No Longer Advertised, Legends Confirm Involvement

– PWInsider reports that the original plan for WWE Saturday Night’s Main Eent tomorrow night was to finish the feud between Seth Rollins and Bronson Reed. This would have included a final match to end a trilogy. However, Reed suffered a broken foot at Survivor Series. That’s why Drew McIntyre was rushed back and placed into a feud with Sami Zayn.

– Roman Reigns had been advertised locally for the show on the Nassau Coliseum website, but that changed this week. The website now only lists what has been announced. Reigns was also removed from the WWE.com talent listing. Seth Rollins and Bianca Belair were also previously advertised, but no longer.

– Both Koko B. Ware and Tito Santana confirmed on Twitter that they will appear on the show.