wrestling / News
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Will Stream For Free In Spain On Youtube
December 2, 2024
WWE has announced that Saturday Night’s Main Event will stream free on Youtube to fans watching in Spain. The show, which happens on December 14, will be available on NBC and Peacock in most countries.
🗓️ SÁBADO 14 🗓️@CodyRhodes y @FightOwensFight se enfrentarán por fin en #SaturdayNightsMainEvent… ¡y lo emitiremos EN DIRECTO en YouTube! 🔴 pic.twitter.com/LQag7KDMx6
— WWE España (@WWEespana) December 2, 2024
