WWE Will Continue Relationship With Saudi Arabia After Endeavor Sale, Update on TV Rights Future

In an interview with Axios, WWE President Nick Khan said that the company will continue to do business with Saudi Arabia even after being sold to Endeavor. In the past, Endeavor has not wanted to do business with the country, even giving them back a $400 million investment after Endeavor bought UFC.

Khan also commented on WWE’s linear TV rights deal with NBCUniversal and Fox, which is up next year, noting that they have the right of first refusal. WWE’s streaming deal with Peacock expires in 2026. WWE & UFC will have the ability to pursue a joint TV rights deal in the future if they choose to. UFC’s deal with ESPN expires in 2025.

Here are highlights:

On media rights negotiations with NBCUniversal and FOX: “The most important thing is that NBC and Fox, from a WWE point of view, feel respected in the process. So we’re going to enter those conversations with them. [The right of first refusal] just starts now. We’re going to see what that looks like and hopefully it’s robust, and we don’t get out of the ‘right of first window’ and we strike a deal with each of them. If we’re not able to do that, we’ll see what the marketplace has to say and ultimately choose the right partner for the WWE audience in our shareholders.”

On possible layoffs or staff changes: “We’re not sure. An integration team is going to be put into place between both companies in short order, and we’ll know — we’ll have a lot more in the next week or two.”

On continuing to work with Saudi Arabia: “[O]ur relationship with The Kingdom is a terrific partnership for which we’re appreciative of, and you know, nothing in terms of anyone else’s prior experience will affect that. We think that we’ve delivered the product in the way that the Kingdom wanted it delivered. We have a multiple year agreement with them in place. We’re excited to do a show — we’ll be back there May 27 for a big premium live event.“

On what the new company with UFC and WWE will be called: “We don’t have to have it yet. But we’re finalizing it and expect that get finalized in the next couple of days. Then we’ll announce it after that.”