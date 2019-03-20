WWE’s Saudi Arabia Shows Reportedly Worth More Than Wrestlemania Now

In the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer spoke about the UFC’s new PPV deal and the conversation turned to WWE’s decision to put all of their PPV shows on the WWE Network. When asked if Vince McMahon would have still done that if he knew there was still money to be made in the PPV market, Meltzer replied “no,” but then said that the original plan was to have all of the PPVs except Wrestlemania on the Network.

He said: “Vince got convinced, because this was not Vince’s call originally. Originally they weren’t going to put the PPVs on. If you remember they were going to do eight of the PPVs which probably was the right call.”

He then mentioned that if Vince knew of the potential of the PPV market he wouldn’t have allowed Wrestlemania to be put on the WWE Network, then revealed that Wrestlemania is no longer the WWE’s biggest money-making show. That title belongs to the company’s shows in Saudi Arabia because they’re “guaranteed, paid” shows.