WWE Says Braun Strowman Injured During Raw Attack

– Braun Strowman was injured during tonight’s attack on Raw at the hands of Baron Corbin, Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley according to WWE. WWE announced on Monday that Strowman “sustained serious injuries” in the attack. Obviously, these are likely storyline injuries.

The attack happened after Strowman was booked for a TLC match against Corbin on Raw. If Strowman beats Corbin, he takes on Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble. Corbin will become permanent Raw General Manager if he wins but will be stripped of his position if he loses.

Braun Strowman injured by Baron Corbin, Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley on Raw

During tonight’s Six-Man Elimination Tag Team Match, Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley and Acting Raw General Manager Baron Corbin brutally assaulted Braun Strowman and smashed The Monster Among Men’s right arm with the steel steps. WWE.com can confirm that Strowman sustained serious injuries in the attack, and is undergoing evaluation by medical personnel to determine the extent of the damage.

Earlier in the night, Raw Commissioner Stephanie McMahon scheduled a Tables, Ladders & Chairs Match between Strowman and Corbin at the WWE TLC pay-per-view. If Strowman defeats the Acting Raw GM, he will get a Universal Championship opportunity against Brock Lesnar at Royal Rumble, and Corbin will lose all authority. If Corbin wins, then he will become the permanent General Manager of Monday Night Raw.