wrestling / News

WWE Says Charlotte Flair Is Out Indefinitely Following Wrestlemania Backlash

May 11, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Charlotte Flair WrestleMania Backlash Image Credit: WWE

During today’s episode of The Bump, it was announced that Charlotte Flair will be out of action indefinitely following WWE Wrestlemania Backlash. WWE announced on the show that Flair suffered a broken radius at the hands of Ronda Rousey.

It was previously reported that Flair has been written off WWE television in order to get married.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Charlotte Flair, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading