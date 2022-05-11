wrestling / News
WWE Says Charlotte Flair Is Out Indefinitely Following Wrestlemania Backlash
May 11, 2022 | Posted by
During today’s episode of The Bump, it was announced that Charlotte Flair will be out of action indefinitely following WWE Wrestlemania Backlash. WWE announced on the show that Flair suffered a broken radius at the hands of Ronda Rousey.
It was previously reported that Flair has been written off WWE television in order to get married.
BREAKING: As announced on @WWETheBump, due to the injury suffered during the "I Quit" Match at #WMBacklash, @MsCharlotteWWE is out of action INDEFINITELY. pic.twitter.com/ix5tBGsr7S
— WWE (@WWE) May 11, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Dustin Rhodes on Being Happy for Cody Chasing His Dream in WWE, Says They Will Never Wrestle Each Other Again
- Backstage Update on Plans for WWE Tag Team Title Unification Match
- Eric Bischoff Believes Casual Fans Still Exist, Comments on CM Punk Saying They Don’t
- Tony Khan Explains His Decision To Turn Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti Heel