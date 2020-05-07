wrestling / News
WWE Says Edge vs. Randy Orton Feud Will Continue On RAW
May 7, 2020
It was reported earlier this week that both Edge and Randy Orton will appear on this week’s episode of RAW. Now, a preview on WWE.com suggests that the feud between the two isn’t over, even after Edge defeated Orton at Wrestlemania in a Last Man Standing match.
Edge is on the hunt for Randy Orton this Monday on Raw
The heated rivalry between Edge and Randy Orton is apparently far from over.
Both Superstars will be at Raw this Monday, and The Rated-R Superstar will reportedly be on the hunt for The Viper. Orton, though, is one of WWE’s most cunning competitors. Will he turn the tables on his former friend before Edge finds him?
Find out on Raw, this Monday at 8/7 C on USA!
