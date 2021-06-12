wrestling / News

WWE Says Montez Ford Was Injured After Smackdown Attack

June 12, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Otis Montez Ford WWE Smackdown

Montez Ford was apparently injured in the attack by Otis on this week’s Smackdown. Tonight’s show saw Otis attack Ford during his singles match with Chad Gable, causing the DQ. After the match he continued the attack, including a Vader Bomb.

WWE announced that Ford is “being evaluated at a local medical facility” after suffering a partial rib fracture and torn intercostal cartilage.

