WWE Says Randy Orton Is Getting Knee Evaluated On SmackDown

Randy Orton is getting his knee looked at, as revealed on this week’s episode of Smackdown. WWE announced on Friday’s show that Orton, who lost the King of the Ring finals to Gunther after he grabbed his knee after a kick-out by Gunther and shouted in pain, was being getting the knee evaluated. It was noted by Kevin Owens that Orton is at home recovering.

WWE said they would provide more information once it was known.