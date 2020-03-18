wrestling / News
WWE Says Talent and Staff Are Being Tested For COVID-19
WWE has revealed that they are testing their talent and staff for the novel coronavirus. The company issued a statement to Sports Illustrated confirming that all company talent and staff are required to participate in medical screenings before they can enter the Performance Center.
The statement reads:
“In consultation with WWE Medical Director Dr. Maroon, WWE Associate Medical Director Dr. Dugas and ringside physician Dr. Westerfield, as a best practice and precautionary measure all WWE performers and staff are required to participate in medical screenings prior to entering WWE’s training center, which is now operating as a closed set.”
The site also reports that WWE has put into place protocols that are based on the guidelines set by the World Health Organization and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in order to minimize risks to performers and staff and protect them. Sources close to the situation say that WWE is not testing people that are asymptomatic due to the lack of tests for people in need.
