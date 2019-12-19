wrestling / News

WWE Says There Were No Injuries Coming Out of Last Night’s NXT

December 19, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Rhea Ripley NXT WWE

– This week’s NXT Injury report is happily short, as there were none TO report. The latest NXT Injury Report video has Matt Camp talking about the matches on the show, as he said there were no injuries coming out of the show.

Instead, Camp said talked about Johnny Gargano’s status coming back from injury and talked about the matches set for next week’s NXT.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NXT, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading