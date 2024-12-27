WWE News: Scarlett Reflects On Anniversary of Wrestling Debut, Jacob Fatu Warns of Fake Profile

– Scarlett Bordeaux made her wrestling debut 15 years ago yesterday, and she reflected on the anniversary on social media. The Final Testament member posted to her Twitter account to commemorate the anniversary of her AAW debut, writing:

“As we close out the day after wrestling a WWE Event at MSG, I wanted to share a story. Dec 26th is a very special day for me because 15 years ago at the Berwyn Eagles Club in Chicago, IL I made my wrestling debut at AAW. I wasn’t allowed to watch wrestling my entire life and went to my first show around my 18th birthday. So I had zero experience and had never taken a bump in my life or had any training whatsoever. So of course when Danny Daniels asked if I could take a piledriver I said yes not knowing what it was. Here is that video for your enjoyment. Even if it starts with a piledriver in a sexy Santa costume, dreams can come true folks.”

– Jacob Fatu posted to Twitter to warn fans about a fake account mimicking him on Instagram, writing:

“THIS IS NOT ME ON @instagram FAKE ACCOUNT ON @instagram ️I DONT NOT HAVE @facebook OR @instagram @X IS MY ONLY SOCIAL MEDIEA ACCOUNT I LOVE YOU SOLO”