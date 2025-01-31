WWE Announces Schedule For Wrestlemania Week, Including NXT Stand & Deliver

WWE has announced the schedule of events for Wrestlemania 41 week, which includes NXT Stand and Deliver. That event will happen on April 19. Meanwhile, the Smackdown before Wrestlemania happens on April 18 and the RAW after Wrestlemania happens on April 21.

WWE today announced its initial schedule of major events planned for WrestleMania 41 week in Las Vegas, including three events at T-Mobile Arena:

Friday, April 18: Friday Night SmackDown

Saturday, April 19: NXT Stand & Deliver

Monday, April 21: Monday Night Raw

An exclusive presale opportunity for special three-day event combo tickets will take place Wednesday, Feb. 12, at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT. Fans can register now to receive an exclusive presale offer by visiting https://www.wwe.com/wmweek2025-presale. General public on-sale for combo tickets will be available Friday, Feb. 14, at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT via https://www.axs.com. Additional details on individual tickets being released for each event will follow.

Additionally, Priority Pass ticket packages for SmackDown and Raw will soon be available from On Location, offering fans the chance to be ringside for every exhilarating moment, including premium seating, pre-show hospitality with WWE Superstar appearances, and more. Starting today, fans can sign up to secure pre-sale access ahead of the general public. To learn more about Priority Passes, please visit onlocationexp.com/wm41.

WrestleMania 41 tickets can still be purchased by visiting: https://www.ticketmaster.com/artist/853853.

WWE World is set to deliver an unforgettable five-day event with WWE Superstars, Legends, exclusive merchandise, and epic immersive experiences from April 17-21 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Fans will get the chance to watch their favorite Superstars hit the stage, score autographs and photo ops with WWE icons, and participate in all-new interactive exhibits. Click here to sign up for exclusive pre-sale access before tickets go on sale Monday, Feb. 3, at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT.

In May, WWE in conjunction with the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, announced that Las Vegas will host WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, April 19, and Sunday, April 20.

Over the last four decades, WrestleMania has evolved from a made-for-television spectacle to a cultural phenomenon complete with stadium and arena events, fan festivities and premium experiences. In addition to the two-night stadium event, WWE will bring Raw, SmackDown, NXT Stand & Deliver, WWE World (with Fanatics) and the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony to Las Vegas as well as a variety of local outreach events designed to give back to the Las Vegas community.