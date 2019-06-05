WWE News: Smackdown Live Event Still Scheduled for Monday, Updated Live Events for July and August, Top 10 Smackdown Moments for This Week

– PWInsider reports that WWE’s upcoming Smackdown Live house show in Reno, Nevada set for next Monday is still scheduled to take place. WWE has recently been cancelling or postponing the Monday events to allow Smackdown Live Superstars to appear on Raw due to the Wild Card rule.

If the event does move forward, it will be the first Smackdown Live house show to not get canceled since the Wild Card rule was started. As previously reported, a Smackdown Live event scheduled for June 17 for Palm Springs was recently removed from WWE’s live events page.

– Additionally, PWInsider reports that WWE has added the upcoming live events for July and August of this Year:

Saturday 7/20 in Columbus, Georgia at the Civic Center

Friday 7/26 in Texarkana, Arkansas at the Four States Entertainment Center

Saturday 7/26 in Oklahoma City at the Chespeake Energy Center

Saturday 8/3 in Bowling Green, Kentucky at the E.A. Diddle Arena

Sunday 8/4 in Danville, IL at the David S. Palmer Arena

Monday 8/5 in Kalamazoo, Michigan at the Wings Event Center

– WWE released the Top 10 Smackdown Live moments for last night’s show (6/04/2019). You can check out that video below. The show featured the return of WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg to hype his Super ShowDown match with The Undertaker.