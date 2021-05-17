wrestling / News

WWE News: Sean Waltman Commemorates Anniversary of His Big Break, Mysterios Comment on Tag Title Win

May 17, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Sean Waltman 1-2-3 Kid

– Sean Waltman’s big win as the 1-2-3 Kid on Raw happened 28 years ago today, and the WWE Hall of Famer took to social media to comment. Waltman famously defeated Razor Ramon on the May 17th, 1993 episode of Raw, which established him as a player in WWE. Waltman posted:

“The most important moment of my career happened 28 years ago today. #wwe”

– ESPN has a video with Rey and Dominik Mysterio discussing their win at WrestleMania Backlash to become father-son co-tag team champions in WWE:

