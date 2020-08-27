wrestling / News

WWE Searching for New Lead Writer on Smackdown

August 27, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
LinkedIn.com has a new WWE job posting where WWE is looking for a new lead writer for Friday Night SmackDown.

Additionally, WWE also had a LinkedIn.com job posting for a Writer’s Assistant. That position is no longer accepting submissions.

As previously reported, SmackDown lead writer Chris DeJoseph was let go by WWE earlier this year.

