WWE Searching for New Lead Writer on Smackdown
August 27, 2020 | Posted by
– LinkedIn.com has a new WWE job posting where WWE is looking for a new lead writer for Friday Night SmackDown.
Additionally, WWE also had a LinkedIn.com job posting for a Writer’s Assistant. That position is no longer accepting submissions.
As previously reported, SmackDown lead writer Chris DeJoseph was let go by WWE earlier this year.
