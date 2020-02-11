wrestling / News
WWE SEC Filings Show Bonus Stock Amounts for Executives, Vince McMahon Receives Highest Amount of Bonus Shares
– WWE issued its SEC filings this week (h/t PWInsider). The filings noted that the following executives received some performance bonus stocks. You can see the list of executives and the amount of bonus stocks they were given below:
Vince McMahon – 12,456 shares
Kevin Dunn – 5,041 shares
Paul Levesque (Triple H) – 3,728 shares
Stephanie Levesque (Stephanie McMahon) – 3,728 shares
Blum Bradley – 2,997 shares
Brian Nurse – 1,277 shares
Mark Kowal – 1,226 shares
It looks like WWE Chairman Vince McMahon still received the largest amount of bonus stocks with 12,456 shares. You can also read more about the company’s fourth quarter earnings RIGHT HERE.
