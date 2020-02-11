WWE SEC Filings Show Bonus Stock Amounts for Executives, Vince McMahon Receives Highest Amount of Bonus Shares

– WWE issued its SEC filings this week (h/t PWInsider). The filings noted that the following executives received some performance bonus stocks. You can see the list of executives and the amount of bonus stocks they were given below:

Vince McMahon – 12,456 shares

Kevin Dunn – 5,041 shares

Paul Levesque (Triple H) – 3,728 shares

Stephanie Levesque (Stephanie McMahon) – 3,728 shares

Blum Bradley – 2,997 shares

Brian Nurse – 1,277 shares

Mark Kowal – 1,226 shares

It looks like WWE Chairman Vince McMahon still received the largest amount of bonus stocks with 12,456 shares. You can also read more about the company’s fourth quarter earnings RIGHT HERE.