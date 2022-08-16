WWE SEC Report Lists “Material Weaknesses” In Company’s “Commitment To Integrity And Ethical Values”

In the wake of Vince McMahon’s resignation from his WWE duties after sexual misconduct allegations including NDAs and hush money payouts, there have been a number of questions regarding how the scandal transpired and the methods by which it all came to light. This morning, however, WWE’s Q2 SEC financial report came out, shedding some light on previously-unreported internal details (via Wrestling Inc).

According to the report, WWE did not maintain “an effective control environment to enable the identification and mitigation of risks of accounting errors.” It also contains specific references to “material weaknesses” in the company’s “commitment to integrity and ethical values” and “establishing structures, reporting lines, and appropriate authorities and responsibilities.” Additionally, WWE management at that stage lacked the “tone” to ensure “the expectations of the board of directors concerning the importance of integrity and ethical values was demonstrated by current and former executive management,” “accountability for the performance of internal control over financial reporting responsibilities,” or that “personnel with key positions had the appropriate training to carry out their responsibilities.”

The filing also contains an admission that alterations are required in operational procedures for “preventing or detecting omissions in contractual arrangements and agreements that require accounting evaluation,” which affect areas including control activities, monitoring abilities, and risk assessment for the WWE. Ultimately, “Our management is committed to remediating identified control deficiencies (including both those that rise to the level of a material weakness and those that do not), fostering continuous improvement in our internal controls and enhancing our overall internal controls environment.”

You can read the full report here.