wrestling / News
WWE News: Second Generation Star Brooks Jenson Debuts on NXT, Diamond Mine Adds Female Member
– Josh Briggs has a new tag team partner as of this week’s WWE NXT in second-generation star Brooks Jenson. Tuesday night’s episode saw Jensen debut as Briggs’ partner in a losing effort against Imperium. You can see a clip from the match below.
Jensen is Ben Buchanan, the son of WWE alumnus Bull Buchanan, and signed to an NXT deal just last month.
– The Diamond Mine added a new member tonight in Ivy Nile. During a segment on tonight’s show after the Creed Brothers destroyed a couple of guys in the ring, Malcolm Bivens introduced Nile as the newest member.
Nile is former Titan Games contestant Emily Andzulis. Andzulis signed with WWE in January of last year.
Our new favourite tag team is up next 😍
💎 The Creed Brothers 💎#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/y4KKWDcYnn
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) September 15, 2021
It's a family thing. #WWENXT #CreedBrothers @DiamondMineWWE @JuliusCreedWWE pic.twitter.com/SqeVpHnYe7
— WWE (@WWE) September 15, 2021
Feast your eyes on the @DiamondMineWWE's newest recruit, @ivynile_wwe. 💎 pic.twitter.com/uiuyGqZhhW
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 15, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update On Who’s At Tonight’s WWE NXT Taping, Show Script Has Reportedly Changed A Lot
- Backstage Note on Tag Match Scheduled for AEW Dynamite Grand Slam (POSSIBLE SPOILER)
- Becky Lynch, Bayley, Xavier Woods & More React to Big E.’s WWE Title Win
- Note On CM Punk and Colt Cabana Having Issues And Working Together in AEW