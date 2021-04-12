wrestling / News
WWE Announces Second Sold-Out Crowd For WrestleMania 37
April 11, 2021 | Posted by
WrestleMania 37 sold out for a second night in a row. WWE announced on Sunday night that night two of the PPV had a sell-out crowd of 25,675 at Raymond James Stadium.
The number equals the 25,675 that were announced for the first night of the PPV. The full announcement is below:
SUNDAY WRESTLEMANIA® SOLD OUT
TAMPA BAY, FL., April 11, 2021 – For the second consecutive night, a sell-out of 25,675 fans attended WrestleMania at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, FL with millions more watching at home on Peacock in the U.S. and on WWE Network around the world.
