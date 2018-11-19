WWE Security Made Sure Enzo Amore Wouldn’t Get Into Raw

– WWE’s security team were on the lookout to make sure Enzo Amore didn’t make it into the arena for Raw tonight. After Amore bought a ticket and got into Survivor Series, where he was kicked out after trying to cause a disruption, WWE had pictures posted for security of Amore with his real name, Eric Arndt.

A fan claims that WWE security approached a fan in a lucha mask in the arena and ensured it wasn’t Enzo under the mask. You can see the posts below, including one of Amore commenting on the picture:

Apparently these are posted at the arena entrances tonight for security. pic.twitter.com/KyjuZy8xAY — Victor (@GuyInGreenWWE) November 19, 2018