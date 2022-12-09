WWE Seeking A New Writer’s Assistant

WWE has posted a new job listing looking for a writer’s assistant for live events. The position will support the live events team “in all aspects of the writing and event planning process.” Key responsibilities include:

* At all times, pay close attention to detail

* Take detailed and accurate meeting notes

* Listen, follow directions, and execute said directions in a timely manner

* Take and Distribute notes in Live Event Creative Pitch Meetings to make Post-Meeting Updates

* Help create skeleton drafts of shows

* Watch RAW, SmackDown and Premium Live Events – Distribute a Show Update to Distribution List

* Take Initiative and communicate clearly and concisely with SVP of Live Events

* Perform clerical tasks such as transcribing, copying, and printing documents

* Anticipate the needs of the department and plan ahead to assure efficient departmental functioning

* Perform miscellaneous tasks as assigned/needed

The position also requires the following qualifications:

* 2 years of Administrative/TV Writing and/or Production experience preferred not required

* Strong WWE product knowledge

* Strong note taking skills

* Excellent interpersonal and communications skills (both verbal and written)

* Time management skills and the ability to work well under pressure

* Strong work ethic and a flexible schedule that allows for long hours and traveling every week

* Detail-oriented, organized, and proactive

* Clean driver’s license and vehicle to be used for business as needed

* Willing and able to travel for business extensively on a regular basis (approximately 70% to 100%)

* Within reasonable commuting distance from the NY Metro/Stamford, CT area or be willing and able to relocate there

* Strong computer skills including MS Word, Excel, Outlook, and fast typing skills

* BA/BS degree in Film/TV/Drama, Media Studies, Journalism, Communications, English, or related field of study, is preferred, but not necessary