WWE Seeking A New Writer’s Assistant
WWE has posted a new job listing looking for a writer’s assistant for live events. The position will support the live events team “in all aspects of the writing and event planning process.” Key responsibilities include:
* At all times, pay close attention to detail
* Take detailed and accurate meeting notes
* Listen, follow directions, and execute said directions in a timely manner
* Take and Distribute notes in Live Event Creative Pitch Meetings to make Post-Meeting Updates
* Help create skeleton drafts of shows
* Watch RAW, SmackDown and Premium Live Events – Distribute a Show Update to Distribution List
* Take Initiative and communicate clearly and concisely with SVP of Live Events
* Perform clerical tasks such as transcribing, copying, and printing documents
* Anticipate the needs of the department and plan ahead to assure efficient departmental functioning
* Perform miscellaneous tasks as assigned/needed
The position also requires the following qualifications:
* 2 years of Administrative/TV Writing and/or Production experience preferred not required
* Strong WWE product knowledge
* Strong note taking skills
* Excellent interpersonal and communications skills (both verbal and written)
* Time management skills and the ability to work well under pressure
* Strong work ethic and a flexible schedule that allows for long hours and traveling every week
* Detail-oriented, organized, and proactive
* Clean driver’s license and vehicle to be used for business as needed
* Willing and able to travel for business extensively on a regular basis (approximately 70% to 100%)
* Within reasonable commuting distance from the NY Metro/Stamford, CT area or be willing and able to relocate there
* Strong computer skills including MS Word, Excel, Outlook, and fast typing skills
* BA/BS degree in Film/TV/Drama, Media Studies, Journalism, Communications, English, or related field of study, is preferred, but not necessary
