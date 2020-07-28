WWE Seeking Executive Assistant In Saudi Arabia

WWE has filed a new job posting, looking for Executive Assistant in Saudi Arabia. The job listing calls for a person who will “provide professional, confidential support to the VP & General Manager, Saudi” and describes the ideal candidate as “a dedicated, hard-working professional who is team oriented, extremely agile and intuitive.”

The job responsibilities are:

* Provide full administrative support managing and facilitating the flow of information through the office in a poised, professional and efficient manner

* General day-to-day office management, including but not limited to phones, visitors, correspondence, and heavy calendar management

* Coordinate travel arrangements and prepare related agendas and executive briefs

* Manage departmental expenses, including invoice processing, expense reports, and budget tracking

* Handle incoming and outgoing correspondence in a professional and courteous manner, always keeping involved parties updated

* Implement and coordinate ad hoc projects as needed

* Prepare clear and impactful reports and presentations using PowerPoint, Word, and Excel

* Maintain physical office including aesthetics, supplies, and general organization

* Conduct some personal business for the executive office including meals

* Work with sensitive and proprietary information with discretion and confidentiality

* Keep current with WWE shows, talent, and storylines

The qualifications include:

* 7+ years of previous experience as an Executive Assistant supporting senior level executives including extensive calendar management

* Can-do, flexible attitude and demeanor with good level of business and common sense, and ability to think on your feet and work independently with minimal supervision

* Able to remain calm and poised in a fast paced, dynamic, high pressure environment

* Self-confident, energetic, upbeat, proactive, detail-oriented, self-starter with excellent organizational, project management, problem solving, interpersonal, and communications skills

* Advanced, up-to-date computer and technical skills including Word, PowerPoint, Excel, and Outlook

* Responsible, reliable, trustworthy, and committed to maintaining strict confidentiality of sensitive business and personal matters

* Able to work flexible hours and overtime as needed with 24/7 on-call availability

* Ability and commitment to maintaining confidentiality in business and personal matters

* Team player with an engaging personality and good sense of humor

* Bachelor degree preferred