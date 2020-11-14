WWE Seeking Graphics Effects Designer For Twitch

– WWE is moving ahead on their Twitch plans, posting a job listing for a motion graphics effects designer for the platform. The company posted the listing on their corporate site on Friday, calling for an “an enthusiastic, detail-oriented Motion Graphics Designer to work within WWE’s growing Advanced Media Group, specifically for Twitch. This position will create motion graphics, animation and content optimized for Twitch and digital/social media platforms. Candidate will see projects from concept to finish.”

The responsibilities and qualifications are as follows:

Responsibilities

Design & animate on-air graphics packages (titles, lower thirds, transitions, etc.)

Create corresponding style guides and AE templates

Work closely with video producers and creative leads to meet video calendar

Fulfill requests from social media producers to solve daily video graphics needs

Report to Senior Motion Art Director

Qualifications

4+ years of motion graphics for digital platforms

Accustom to the speed of daily, video production for the internet, second screen appearances

Experience with news & entertainment graphics for digital videos

Excellent typography skills

Excellent sense of screen layout, image cropping and photo/video selection

Knowledge of current web motion design best practices and emerging trends

Comfortable with a multi-disciplinary environment of creative, tech and product

Mature; respectful of business needs, shipping dates and “real world” challenges

Work within various video formats and platforms (Twitch, IG, Facebook, Snapchat, etc.)

Adobe After Effects & Creative Suite required; Cinema 4D and modeling tools helpful

Entertainment brand experience preferred

Strong interpersonal and communication skills

Portfolio must be submitted with application