wrestling / News
WWE Seeking Graphics Effects Designer For Twitch
– WWE is moving ahead on their Twitch plans, posting a job listing for a motion graphics effects designer for the platform. The company posted the listing on their corporate site on Friday, calling for an “an enthusiastic, detail-oriented Motion Graphics Designer to work within WWE’s growing Advanced Media Group, specifically for Twitch. This position will create motion graphics, animation and content optimized for Twitch and digital/social media platforms. Candidate will see projects from concept to finish.”
The responsibilities and qualifications are as follows:
Responsibilities
Design & animate on-air graphics packages (titles, lower thirds, transitions, etc.)
Create corresponding style guides and AE templates
Work closely with video producers and creative leads to meet video calendar
Fulfill requests from social media producers to solve daily video graphics needs
Report to Senior Motion Art Director
Qualifications
4+ years of motion graphics for digital platforms
Accustom to the speed of daily, video production for the internet, second screen appearances
Experience with news & entertainment graphics for digital videos
Excellent typography skills
Excellent sense of screen layout, image cropping and photo/video selection
Knowledge of current web motion design best practices and emerging trends
Comfortable with a multi-disciplinary environment of creative, tech and product
Mature; respectful of business needs, shipping dates and “real world” challenges
Work within various video formats and platforms (Twitch, IG, Facebook, Snapchat, etc.)
Adobe After Effects & Creative Suite required; Cinema 4D and modeling tools helpful
Entertainment brand experience preferred
Strong interpersonal and communication skills
Portfolio must be submitted with application
More Trending Stories
- Jimmy Korderas On WWE Botching RETRIBUTION Storyline, His Issues With AEW’s Officiating
- Kylie Rae Was Set To Play Marvel Superhero For AAA Before Retirement, Note On Original Impact Plans
- Former NWA Vice President Dave Lagana Issued Legal Threats To Reporters Over Defamation
- Miro On WWE Changing Finish In His Last Match, Vince McMahon’s Response, Having Backstage Heat For Leaked Wedding Photos