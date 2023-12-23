WWE Reportedly Seeking To Re-Sign Cody Rhodes Soon

WWE is looking to get Cody Rhodes locked down by re-signing him, according to a new report. As has been reported, the company has re-signed a number of stars of late including Charlotte Flair, Bayley, and Rey & Dominik Mysterio. Fightful Select now reports that the company has engaged Rhodes in talks about a multi-year extension to his contract.

There is no word on terms, but everyone the outlet has spoken to expects Rhodes to get a sizable raise. The extension is said to be a priority of TKO’s, and everyone is said to be confident the deal will eventually be done.

Rhodes made his return to WWE in 2022 and main evented WrestleMania 39 night two against Roman Reigns.