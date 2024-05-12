WWE Reportedly Seeking to Replicate France Audience Reaction To Jey Uso

WWE is seeking to replicate the crowd reaction for Jey Uso from WWE Backlash in France, according to a new report. The audience from last weekend’s PPV in Lyon was very enthusiastic, and Fightful Select’s Corey Brennan reports that the audience’s reaction to Uso’s match with Damian Priest, as well as his post-show dark match on Smackdown, is something WWE plans to take production steps to mimic.

According to the report, the reaction in which the used their phone flashlights during Uso’s “Yeet!” during his entrance were very well received within the company. WWE is planning to push fans toward that behavior going forward by dimming the crowd lighting during his entrance. In addition, any examples of Uso’s theme being played in mainstream locations will be showcased on TV.