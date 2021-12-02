WWE Seeking To Re-Sign Kyle O’Reilly, Johnny Gargano

A new report has some details on WWE’s interest in re-signing NXT stars Kyle O’Reilly and Johnny Gargano. according to Fightful Select, WWE has been working on signing both NXT stars, whose contracts are set to expire soon.

According to the site, talks about a contract extension started in October with Gargano. The site’s sources noted that WWE wants to keep him onboard and praised his work with The Way, including how he helped build new stars. As previously noted, Gargano signed a one-week extension that takes him through NXT WarGames this weekend.

As for O’Reilly, WWE is also interested in re-signing him. O’Reilly’s contract expires before the end of the year and WWE has approached him about possibly re-signing. O’Reilly was said to be a bit surprised his contract is up soon, as WWE has extended several contracts due to various reasons. Tomasso Ciampa’s contract was noted as one that was extended due to his time off from injury.

WWE is said to be well aware of contract lengths after they looked over them all after Pete Dunne and Adam Cole’s contracts came up and was a surprise to the company.

Candice LeRae’s deal is said to not be expiring imminently.