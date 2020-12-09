WWE Seeking Wrestling Collectors to Show Off Their Memorabilia

WWE is looking for wrestling fans with some big collections of memorabilia to show off. The WWE Universe Twitter posted today seeking fans who want to show off their collections of “prized wrestling possessions.”

There’s no word on exactly what this is for, whether it’s a Network or cable special, a YouTube video, WWE.com gallery or something else. It was announced back in May that AEW is producing a Triple H and Stephanie McMahon-hosted series The Quest For Lost WWE Treasure, but it is not confirmed if it would be for that show. Fans can email [email protected] with a photo and some details of their collection, as seen below:

“WWE is on a quest to find lost, but not forgotten, wrestling memorabilia! It’s time to unearth your collection of prized wrestling possessions. Email [email protected] with a photo and tell us about your memorabilia. The rarer the treasure, the better the story!,” WWE wrote.