WWE Seeking Writer’s Assistant, Social Media Manager and More in New Job Postings
– WWE is looking for someone new to get their start on the Creative team, among other job postings. The company has posted several new positions on the corporate website, including a Writer’s Assistant, Social Media Manager, Business Operations Coordinator, and Media Prep Technician.
You can see the details for the positions, with links to the postings, below:
The Writer’s Assistant will support the Creative Writing team in all aspects of the writing process.
* Key Responsibilities
At all time, pay close attention to detail
Take detailed and accurate meeting notes
Listen, follow directions and execute said directions in a timely manner
Participate and Take Notes in high-level creative meetings with the Chairman of the Company, SVP and Lead Writers of the Creative Writing Team.
Distribute notes from all meetings to necessary departments to ensure communication amongst all departments
Take Initiative and communicate clearly and concisely with all Lead Writers, Writers, and other departments
Type and distribute scripts, promos, formats, etc.
Perform clerical tasks such as transcribing, copying, and printing documents
Coordinate with other departments within the company (Props, Talent Travel, Etc.) to ensure all necessary Production Elements are properly secured for all WWE TV Shows (RAW, SmackDown LIVE, etc.)
Anticipate the needs of the department and plan ahead to assure efficient departmental functioning
Assist writers with the execution of Backstage and In-Ring Segments at WWE TV Shows, and serve as a Runner, coordinating talent, props, and other necessary items for the scenes
Assist with directing and producing taped and live vignettes and promos
Perform miscellaneous tasks as assigned/needed
* Qualifications
Minimum of 2 year TV Writing and/or Production experience preferred but is not necessary
Strong WWE product knowledge
Strong note taking skills
Excellent interpersonal and communications skills (both verbal and written)
Time management skills and the ability to work well under pressure
Strong work ethic and a flexible schedule that allows for long hours and traveling as needed
Detail-oriented, organized, and proactive
Dependable, motivated, and eager to learn and assist in the execution of Live Scripted Television
Clean driver’s license and vehicle to be used for business as needed
Willing and able to travel for business extensively on a regular basis (approximately 70% to 100%)
Within reasonable commuting distance from the NY Metro/Stamford, CT area or be willing and able to relocate there
Strong computer skills including MS Word, Excel, Outlook, and fast typing skills
BA/BS degree in Film/TV/Drama, Media Studies, Journalism, Communications, English, or related field of study, is preferred, but not necessary
WWE is seeking an enthusiastic, detail-orientated Social Media Manager to work within WWE’s Advanced Media Group. This position will report to the Director of Social Media and will oversee a small team of social media producers.
* Responsibilities:
Create social content, both photo and video, for WWE’s brand and talent social channels at various WWE live events, television airings, network specials and talent appearances
Assist talent advance WWE storylines, promote appearances and manage activations via WWE and talent social accounts
Represent WWE Advanced Media Group in various meetings, including weekly television and monthly network special meetings
Coordinate with Director, Social Media manage road-based social media team and coordination with members of Advanced Media Group
Advise WWE Creative Writing team on best social practices and execution
* Qualifications:
5+ years of social/digital content creation and account management across Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, Snapchat and Twitter
Experience shooting with either cell phone or DSLR-level cameras
Experience editing with applications such as Avid, Final Cut or Adobe Suite (Premiere, After Effects and Photoshop) a plus
Experience overseeing a video shoot and producing on-air talent
Deep knowledge and understanding of the latest trends in social media creation, platforms and consumption
Proven track record of displaying professional maturity, leading by example and successfully managing small, diverse team
Displays strong communication, organizational and interpersonal skills
Knowledgeable about current and past WWE TV shows, products, talent and storylines
Able to thrive in a fast-paced, deadline-based, ever-changing environment
Able to travel extensively
Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications, Digital/Social Media, Video Production or related field of study
Clean driver’s license and passport
Business Operations Coordinator
WWE is looking for a candidate who is detail-orientated, has strong administrative skills, and will take a proactive approach in a fast-paced environment. This position will be working directly for the Director, Remote TV Business Operations and will assist with tasks such as invoice coordination, coding and processing travel expenses and company purchasing cards, and assisting with general day-to-day business operations of the department.
* Main Responsibilities
Assisting the Director, Remote Business Operations with all Remote-Production related tasks
General Administrative Duties such as Scanning, Copying, Faxing, and Filing
Event Credential coordination
Prepare and Audit Department travel expense reimbursement
Coding and Submitting Invoices to Accounts Payable for Processing
Logging Production Costs in Movie Magic Budgeting Software and Microsoft Excel
Reconciling Department P-Card Costs via the WWE Concur Platform
Tracking and Logging of costs for misc. projects as needed
* General Key Requirements
A college degree and 2 years of related Production Coordinator and/or Administrative experience.
Excellent interpersonal, verbal and written communication skills
Experience working in a fast-paced, deadline driven environment
The ability to work well with others and collaborate across the organization to achieve team goals
Exceptional attention to detail and the ability to organize and prioritize tasks
Strong multi-tasking and time management skills
Experience with coding and processing invoices
Tech savvy and proficient in Microsoft Office (Outlook/Word/Excel)
Experience with Concur, OnBase, and/or Movie Magic a plus
* Description:
Digitize content onto our Avid and EVS media servers
Enter corresponding metadata into Dixon database
Monitor & coordinate up to 14 ingests simultaneously (including inbound feeds) and perform quality control
Transcode various unpredictable files of different formats, frame rates, codecs, resolutions, etc to our media servers
QC Lo-Res proxy video
Apply naming conventions to create filename ID’s
Accountable for sending ingests into digital archive
Coordinate with Engineering department and help troubleshoot technical issues
Communicate ingest statuses with various departments, including Production and Transmission
Report to Director, Media Asset Management
* Job Requirements:
Must have at least 1 year of Media Ingest experience
Must be detail oriented
Ability to work under pressure in a sometimes hectic environment
Media management skills along with a good technical vocabulary a plus
Media Library experience a plus
Knowledge of the many different video codecs, frame rates, resolutions etc, is key
Ability to work a flexible schedule in a 24/7 environment
Must have outstanding communication skills
Must be proficient in Microsoft Office and Google Drive applications
