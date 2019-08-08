WWE Seeking Writer’s Assistant, Social Media Manager and More in New Job Postings

– WWE is looking for someone new to get their start on the Creative team, among other job postings. The company has posted several new positions on the corporate website, including a Writer’s Assistant, Social Media Manager, Business Operations Coordinator, and Media Prep Technician.

You can see the details for the positions, with links to the postings, below:

Writer’s Assistant

The Writer’s Assistant will support the Creative Writing team in all aspects of the writing process.

* Key Responsibilities

At all time, pay close attention to detail

Take detailed and accurate meeting notes

Listen, follow directions and execute said directions in a timely manner

Participate and Take Notes in high-level creative meetings with the Chairman of the Company, SVP and Lead Writers of the Creative Writing Team.

Distribute notes from all meetings to necessary departments to ensure communication amongst all departments

Take Initiative and communicate clearly and concisely with all Lead Writers, Writers, and other departments

Type and distribute scripts, promos, formats, etc.

Perform clerical tasks such as transcribing, copying, and printing documents

Coordinate with other departments within the company (Props, Talent Travel, Etc.) to ensure all necessary Production Elements are properly secured for all WWE TV Shows (RAW, SmackDown LIVE, etc.)

Anticipate the needs of the department and plan ahead to assure efficient departmental functioning

Assist writers with the execution of Backstage and In-Ring Segments at WWE TV Shows, and serve as a Runner, coordinating talent, props, and other necessary items for the scenes

Assist with directing and producing taped and live vignettes and promos

Perform miscellaneous tasks as assigned/needed

* Qualifications

Minimum of 2 year TV Writing and/or Production experience preferred but is not necessary

Strong WWE product knowledge

Strong note taking skills

Excellent interpersonal and communications skills (both verbal and written)

Time management skills and the ability to work well under pressure

Strong work ethic and a flexible schedule that allows for long hours and traveling as needed

Detail-oriented, organized, and proactive

Dependable, motivated, and eager to learn and assist in the execution of Live Scripted Television

Clean driver’s license and vehicle to be used for business as needed

Willing and able to travel for business extensively on a regular basis (approximately 70% to 100%)

Within reasonable commuting distance from the NY Metro/Stamford, CT area or be willing and able to relocate there

Strong computer skills including MS Word, Excel, Outlook, and fast typing skills

BA/BS degree in Film/TV/Drama, Media Studies, Journalism, Communications, English, or related field of study, is preferred, but not necessary

Social Media Manager

WWE is seeking an enthusiastic, detail-orientated Social Media Manager to work within WWE’s Advanced Media Group. This position will report to the Director of Social Media and will oversee a small team of social media producers.

* Responsibilities:

Create social content, both photo and video, for WWE’s brand and talent social channels at various WWE live events, television airings, network specials and talent appearances

Assist talent advance WWE storylines, promote appearances and manage activations via WWE and talent social accounts

Represent WWE Advanced Media Group in various meetings, including weekly television and monthly network special meetings

Coordinate with Director, Social Media manage road-based social media team and coordination with members of Advanced Media Group

Advise WWE Creative Writing team on best social practices and execution

* Qualifications:

5+ years of social/digital content creation and account management across Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, Snapchat and Twitter

Experience shooting with either cell phone or DSLR-level cameras

Experience editing with applications such as Avid, Final Cut or Adobe Suite (Premiere, After Effects and Photoshop) a plus

Experience overseeing a video shoot and producing on-air talent

Deep knowledge and understanding of the latest trends in social media creation, platforms and consumption

Proven track record of displaying professional maturity, leading by example and successfully managing small, diverse team

Displays strong communication, organizational and interpersonal skills

Knowledgeable about current and past WWE TV shows, products, talent and storylines

Able to thrive in a fast-paced, deadline-based, ever-changing environment

Able to travel extensively

Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications, Digital/Social Media, Video Production or related field of study

Clean driver’s license and passport

Business Operations Coordinator

WWE is looking for a candidate who is detail-orientated, has strong administrative skills, and will take a proactive approach in a fast-paced environment. This position will be working directly for the Director, Remote TV Business Operations and will assist with tasks such as invoice coordination, coding and processing travel expenses and company purchasing cards, and assisting with general day-to-day business operations of the department.

* Main Responsibilities

Assisting the Director, Remote Business Operations with all Remote-Production related tasks

General Administrative Duties such as Scanning, Copying, Faxing, and Filing

Event Credential coordination

Prepare and Audit Department travel expense reimbursement

Coding and Submitting Invoices to Accounts Payable for Processing

Logging Production Costs in Movie Magic Budgeting Software and Microsoft Excel

Reconciling Department P-Card Costs via the WWE Concur Platform

Tracking and Logging of costs for misc. projects as needed

* General Key Requirements

A college degree and 2 years of related Production Coordinator and/or Administrative experience.

Excellent interpersonal, verbal and written communication skills

Experience working in a fast-paced, deadline driven environment

The ability to work well with others and collaborate across the organization to achieve team goals

Exceptional attention to detail and the ability to organize and prioritize tasks

Strong multi-tasking and time management skills

Experience with coding and processing invoices

Tech savvy and proficient in Microsoft Office (Outlook/Word/Excel)

Experience with Concur, OnBase, and/or Movie Magic a plus

Media Prep Technician

* Description:

Digitize content onto our Avid and EVS media servers

Enter corresponding metadata into Dixon database

Monitor & coordinate up to 14 ingests simultaneously (including inbound feeds) and perform quality control

Transcode various unpredictable files of different formats, frame rates, codecs, resolutions, etc to our media servers

QC Lo-Res proxy video

Apply naming conventions to create filename ID’s

Accountable for sending ingests into digital archive

Coordinate with Engineering department and help troubleshoot technical issues

Communicate ingest statuses with various departments, including Production and Transmission

Report to Director, Media Asset Management

* Job Requirements:

Must have at least 1 year of Media Ingest experience

Must be detail oriented

Ability to work under pressure in a sometimes hectic environment

Media management skills along with a good technical vocabulary a plus

Media Library experience a plus

Knowledge of the many different video codecs, frame rates, resolutions etc, is key

Ability to work a flexible schedule in a 24/7 environment

Must have outstanding communication skills

Must be proficient in Microsoft Office and Google Drive applications