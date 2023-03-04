WWE Selling Andre the Giant Replica WWE World Championship

WWE is now selling a special replica WWE Championship based on one that was created for Andre the Giant. Ahead of his match with Hulk Hogan at Wrestlemania III in 1987, a larger than usual championship belt was created for Andre. It was never used, but this replica is based on that design. It’s being sold for $499.99.

