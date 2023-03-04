wrestling / News
WWE Selling Andre the Giant Replica WWE World Championship
WWE is now selling a special replica WWE Championship based on one that was created for Andre the Giant. Ahead of his match with Hulk Hogan at Wrestlemania III in 1987, a larger than usual championship belt was created for Andre. It was never used, but this replica is based on that design. It’s being sold for $499.99.
Fortify your WWE memorabilia collection with a relic pulled from the annals of WWE history by grabbing this Andre The Giant World Heavyweight Championship replica title belt. Modeled after the Championship seen in the buildup to the classic contest between Andre The Giant and Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania III, this prize is big enough for even the 8th Wonder of the World. Featuring various countries’ flags on its multiple side plates, this prestigious title calls back to a bygone era. Rest assured, it’s the perfect collectible any devout WWE fan would be proud to call theirs.
