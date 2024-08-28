wrestling / News

WWE Selling Limited Edition GUNTHER Replica Intercontinental Title Belts

August 28, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Raw Gunther 2-19-24 Image Credit: WWE

WWE is now selling limited edition replica belts to commemorate GUNTHER’s record-setting Intercontinental title reign. There will only be 300 belts available for a price of $599.99 each. GUNTHER held the belt for 666 days before dropping it to Sami Zayn at Wrestlemania 40. He is now the current World Heavyweight Champion.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Gunther, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading