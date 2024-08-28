WWE Selling Limited Edition GUNTHER Replica Intercontinental Title Belts

WWE is now selling limited edition replica belts to commemorate GUNTHER’s record-setting Intercontinental title reign. There will only be 300 belts available for a price of $599.99 each. GUNTHER held the belt for 666 days before dropping it to Sami Zayn at Wrestlemania 40. He is now the current World Heavyweight Champion.

Celebrate Gunther's 666-day title reign with this Limited Edition Intercontinental Championship Replica Title! This exclusive title has been created with stunning detail and is a must-have for collectors and fans alike! #WWEShop #WWE @Gunther_AUT 🛒: https://t.co/X6IXjEeL7i pic.twitter.com/uIoJFWxBH0 — WWEShop.com (@WWEShop) August 28, 2024