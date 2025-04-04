WWE Already Selling Masks For Rey Fenix In WWE Shop

Rey Fenix is set to make his WWE debut on tonight’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown, and WWE is already selling masks in WWE Shop. The masks are listed for $74.99. Meanwhile, he also has shirts available, priced at $34.99.

The product description reads: “Like an immortal symbol of rebirth, Rey Fenix demonstrates resilience and fortitude whenever he steps foot in a ring. Rise from the ashes and electrify the WWE Universe alongside Rey Fenix by grabbing this Replica Mask. Modeled after the mask Rey Fenix sports in the ring, this eye-catching accessory leaves no doubt you’re eager to see SmackDown’s newest luchador dive upon and dominate those who dare stand in his way.”