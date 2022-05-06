WWE Selling New Commemorative Wrestlemania 38 Undertaker Urn

WWE is now selling a new commemorative Wrestlemania 38 urn for the Undertaker. The package includes the urn, which has a Texas flag on it, inside a custom casket carrying case. It’s being sold for $99.99.

In an extraordinary career that spanned three decades, The Undertaker loomed over the WWE landscape like a menacing shadow, spelling out doom for those who dared cross him. Imbued with seemingly mystical abilities and preternatural in-ring skill, the legendary Phenom operated on his own level.

In the face of all challenges, The Deadman would rise time and time again, stronger and mightier than ever to serve as sports-entertainment’s grim reaper of justice with his name permanently etched like an epitaph on the history books of WWE. No grave could hold him, no god could claim him and no devil would have him. In the end, there would only be one suitable resting place for the almighty Deadman: the WWE Hall of Fame.

DETAILS

Urn

Polyresin with black matte finish

6” x 10”

1.54 lbs

Urn Casket

Medium-density Fiberboard

8.8” x 14.9” x 7.6”