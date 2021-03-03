WWE Selling New Legacy Championship For Stone Cold Steve Austin

WWE is now selling a new Stone Cold Steve Austin Legacy Championship Collector’s Title, which is available in the WWE Shop for $999.99. Here’s the product description:

By opening a can of whoop ass, giving middle fingers, and raising absolute hell, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin stunned his way to the top of WWE and pop culture to become one of the most iconic and beloved WWE Superstars of all time. Since joining WWE in 1996, the Texas Rattlesnake has stomped mudholes and walked them dry, engaging in legendary rivalries against The Rock, Undertaker and his most notable adversary, Mr. McMahon.

Just in time to celebrate 25 years of the Stone Cold era, WWE Shop is proud to release the Limited Edition “Stone Cold” Steve Austin Legacy Title. Every aspect of this title has been designed to make the entire WWE Universe say, “Oh Hell Yeah!”

Only 500 individually numbered titles will ever be produced, and each comes in its very own skull collector’s case. This is truly a must-have piece that won’t be available very long.