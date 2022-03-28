WWE Selling New Vince McMahon Shirt Based On Quote From Pat McAfee Interview

WWE is now selling a new t-shirt for Vince McMahon that references a quote from his appearance on the Pat McAfee Show earlier this month.

McMahon said at the time: “If people think I’m an asshole, congratulations, I am.”

And that’s exactly what’s on the shirt, along with a picture of Vince as the devil. The product description reads:

HE’S THE BOSS, BIG CHEESE, HEAD HONCHO, HIGH MUCK-A-MUCK, TOP DOG, MAN UPSTAIRS, TASKMASTER, RINGLEADER AND KINGPIN ALL ROLLED INTO ONE

Since purchasing Capitol Wrestling Co. from his father in 1982, The Chairman has built his empire ruthlessly and efficiently, dispatching all who stand in the way of his entertainment sovereignty — from Ted Turner and WCW to HBK and God.

During the ’80s, Mr. McMahon transformed WWE from a regionally-run business into a national juggernaut, bringing wrestling into the mainstream and pioneering the use of pay-per-views in the process. In the ’90s, he launched the ever-popular Attitude Era, highlighted by his legendary rivalry with “Stone Cold” Steve Austin. By 2001, he purchased rival WCW, and ever since, he’s entertained the WWE Universe in more ways that can be counted, clashing with D-Generation X, Randy Orton, Bret Hart, and even his own children, Shane and Stephanie.

McMahon’s been blown up, buried beneath an exploding stage, shaved bald and revealed as Hornswoggle’s illegitimate father. He’s given away millions of his own money, locked lips with Rikishi’s posterior and withstood the pain of being relieved of his day-to-day duties by his own son-in-law, Triple H, and WWE’s Board of Directors. Whether in the boardroom or the ring, this titan of industry is belligerent, cocky and always spoiling for a fight … and dammit, WWE fans respect him for it.