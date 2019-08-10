WWE News: WWE Selling Replica Firefly Funhouse Puppets, Timothy Thatcher In Canada For Tryouts, What It’s Like To Train For WWE

– WWE Shop is now selling replica Fiend masks for Bray Wyatt, as well as replica Firefly Funhouse puppets of Ramblin Rabbit, Mercy the Buzzard and the Vince McMahon/Boss.

– Toronto City News has a story focusing on what it’s like to train to become a WWE Superstar.

– William Regal revealed on Twitter that Timothy Thatcher was among those at the WWE tryouts in Toronto this weekend.

He wrote: “⁩ try out today in Toronto with hard working competitors and a treat for me to see and talk to like minded Pro Wrestlers Walter, Mr Ishikawa and my friend Timothy Thatcher. I would of loved to compete against all 3 but my time is over. My hair is Dandy though!”