WWE Selling Replica Snoop Dogg Branded WWE Title

WWE has announced they are now selling a special WrestleMania 39 x Snoop Dogg WWE Championship Golden Replica Title Belt. The belt is based on one that Snoop Dogg owned but was later passed around to other celebrities.

“Drop it like it’s hot” with this WrestleMania 39 x Snoop Dogg WWE Championship Golden Replica Title Belt. The WWE and the famed rapper have come together for an amazing collaboration. This stunning item is a colorful spin on the iconic Championship belt with its gold and green hues. It also features several other unique designs, making it a special pickup for any devout fan of the WWE and the One and Only D-O Double G.