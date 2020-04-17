wrestling / News
WWE Selling Replicas of the Rock’s Brahma Bull Title
WWE has announced they are selling replicas of The Rock’s Brahma Bull championship belt. You can buy the standard belt for $500 or get a deluxe edition that includes a carrying case and elbow pad.
The announcement reads: “Finally! The Rock has his very own Replica Championship Title! Designed as The Great One’s answer to Stone Cold Steve Austin’s “Smoking Skull,” this title never appeared on RAW. According to rumors going around the internet, it was because the “Brahma Bull” championship was lost in the mail before it could be debuted. But The People’s Champ has since revealed a simpler explanation: WWE just decided to go in a different creative direction, and the title was placed in the archives. Until now!”
Finally! @TheRock has his very own replica championship title at @WWEShop.
Long a subject of speculation, this title was never revealed on #WWERaw… but now, you can add one to your collection. Replica & Deluxe Collector’s versions available. https://t.co/zMG12Y68qo pic.twitter.com/815ak17Kdk
— WWE (@WWE) April 17, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Seth Rollins, David Starr Trade Words After Rollins Says The Industry Needs to Rally Together
- Backstage Rumors on Information Packet Given to Furloughed WWE Employees & Producers, When Furlough Period Could End
- Vince McMahon, Stephanie McMahon, Hulk Hogan, Triple H, Edge and More React To Passing of Howard Finkel
- Dash Wilder Files New Trademark That May Reveal The Revival’s New Name