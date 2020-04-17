WWE Selling Replicas of the Rock’s Brahma Bull Title

WWE has announced they are selling replicas of The Rock’s Brahma Bull championship belt. You can buy the standard belt for $500 or get a deluxe edition that includes a carrying case and elbow pad.

The announcement reads: “Finally! The Rock has his very own Replica Championship Title! Designed as The Great One’s answer to Stone Cold Steve Austin’s “Smoking Skull,” this title never appeared on RAW. According to rumors going around the internet, it was because the “Brahma Bull” championship was lost in the mail before it could be debuted. But The People’s Champ has since revealed a simpler explanation: WWE just decided to go in a different creative direction, and the title was placed in the archives. Until now!”