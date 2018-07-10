WWE News: WWE Selling Special Undertaker/MSG Themed Shirt, Terence Barnes took Comments on WWE Tryouts

– WWE Shop is selling a new shirt for The Undertaker based on his appearance at Madison Square Garden last Saturday night…

– Former NFL defensive Tackle Terence “TJ” Barnes took part in the WWE tryouts last month, and spoke to First Coast News about the tryouts

On Advice Mark Henry Gave Him: “Just really improving my technique and how to run the ropes,” Barnes said. “That was probably the hardest thing for me because it was something I’d never done. I [was] thinking that running the ropes is easy but it was a lot harder than it seems. [Henry] was just telling me how to really sit on the ropes and not put my butt on it … because it’s tough for a big man, being 6-7, to just lean on the ropes.”

On Who He’d Like to Face: “Right now, even though he’s not wrestling full-time, it would have to be Brock Lesnar … and probably Roman Reigns, only because we went to the same school [at Georgia Tech].”