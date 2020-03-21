wrestling / News

WWE Selling Tongue-In-Cheek ‘I Wasn’t There’ WrestleMania 36 Shirts

March 20, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WrestleMania 36

WWE is putting their best grin on the circumstances that caused them to make WrestleMania an audience-free event, releasing an “I Wasn’t There” T-shirt. WWE Shop is selling the commemorative shirt alongside a “Too Big For One Night” T-shirt that has “I Wasn’t There” on the back.

WrestleMania is taking place at multiple empty locations due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, including the WWE Performance Center, on April 4th and 5th and will air on WWE Network.

