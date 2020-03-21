wrestling / News
WWE Selling Tongue-In-Cheek ‘I Wasn’t There’ WrestleMania 36 Shirts
March 20, 2020 | Posted by
WWE is putting their best grin on the circumstances that caused them to make WrestleMania an audience-free event, releasing an “I Wasn’t There” T-shirt. WWE Shop is selling the commemorative shirt alongside a “Too Big For One Night” T-shirt that has “I Wasn’t There” on the back.
WrestleMania is taking place at multiple empty locations due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, including the WWE Performance Center, on April 4th and 5th and will air on WWE Network.
i’m glad WWE can make fun of themselves cause lmaooooooo pic.twitter.com/TE0wXyNm7H
— 𝔭𝔞𝔫𝔡𝔢𝔪𝔦𝔠! 𝔞𝔱 𝔱𝔥𝔢 𝔡𝔦𝔰𝔠𝔬 (@potaylortotstoo) March 21, 2020
