WWE Selling Vince McMahon Billion Dollar Bill For $99.99

April 21, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Vince McMahon WWE Money, Chelsea Green Image Credit: WWE

You can now own a billion dollars for only $99.99. WWE Shop is now selling a new T-shirt for Vince McMahon called ‘No Chance in Vegas’, which comes with a collectible billion dollar bill with McMahon’s face on it. Obviously it has no real monetary value.

NO CHANCE IN VEGAS!
Our Authentic T-Shirts are the same ones worn by your favorite WWE & NXT Superstars! Our new tees are flattering for both Men & Women and feature a modern, slim fit. Order a size up for a more classic fit.

Slim Fit – For a more classic feel, order a size up
100% combed and ring-spun cotton (heather colors contain polyester)
Fabric weight: 4.2 oz (142 g/m2)
Shoulder-to-shoulder taping
Side-seamed

