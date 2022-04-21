wrestling / News
WWE Selling Vince McMahon Billion Dollar Bill For $99.99
April 21, 2022 | Posted by
You can now own a billion dollars for only $99.99. WWE Shop is now selling a new T-shirt for Vince McMahon called ‘No Chance in Vegas’, which comes with a collectible billion dollar bill with McMahon’s face on it. Obviously it has no real monetary value.
NO CHANCE IN VEGAS!
