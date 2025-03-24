wrestling / News
WWE Selling Wrestlemania 41 Golden Championship Belts
March 24, 2025 | Posted by
WWE has announced that they are selling new limited edition golden championship belts to celebrate Wrestlemania 41. The belts are now available in the WWE Shop for $849.99. There are only 750 available.
Bring Home the Gold! Celebrate WrestleMania 41 with this Limited Edition Golden Championship Replica Title! Numbered to 750 and available NOW at #WWEShop! #WWE
🛒: https://t.co/D6hwQPVr8N pic.twitter.com/ECxOgtOx3a
— WWEShop.com (@WWEShop) March 24, 2025
