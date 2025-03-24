wrestling / News

WWE Selling Wrestlemania 41 Golden Championship Belts

March 24, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Wrestlemania 41 Image Credit: WWE

WWE has announced that they are selling new limited edition golden championship belts to celebrate Wrestlemania 41. The belts are now available in the WWE Shop for $849.99. There are only 750 available.

