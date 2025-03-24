WWE Selling Wrestlemania 41 Golden Championship Belts

WWE has announced that they are selling new limited edition golden championship belts to celebrate Wrestlemania 41. The belts are now available in the WWE Shop for $849.99. There are only 750 available.

